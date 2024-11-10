Jalen McMillan Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

McMillan (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan managed just one limited session during Week 10 prep due to the hamstring injury that kept him out last Monday at Kansas City, but he isn't in line to be included on the Buccaneers' inactive list this time around. With Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season and Mike Evans (hamstring) still sidelined, McMillan should join Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller as the top wide receivers available to QB Baker Mayfield.