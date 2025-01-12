Jalen McMillan News: Two catches in season-ending loss

McMillan brought in two of four targets for 41 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders on Sunday night.

McMillan finished a distant second to Mike Evans in receiving yards and was also the runner-up to his teammate in targets on a night when Baker Mayfield threw the ball only 18 times. The rookie wideout's serviceable first career postseason contest also included a team-high 26-yard reception on the first play of a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a game-tying field goal by Chase McLaughlin. McMillan will head into his first NFL offseason with plenty of momentum after having posted a 37-461-8 line on 58 targets and adding 43 rushing yards on four attempts across 13 regular-season games.