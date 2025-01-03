Jalen Milroe News: Turning pro

Milroe has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Nick Kelly of AL.com reports.

Milroe enters the 2025 NFL Draft after spending the better part of the past two seasons as Alabama's starting quarterback. In those years, he threw for a combined 5,678 yards, 39 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns. While he didn't lead Alabama to any postseason glory, losing to Michigan in two straight bowl games, he had his signature moments, such as the "gravedigger" touchdown to beat Auburn as time expired in the 2023 Iron Bowl. He's being viewed as a borderline first-round pick in many mock drafts as he jostles for positioning behind the clear top options in Shedeur Sanders and Cameron Ward.