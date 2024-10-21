Jalen Nailor News: Productive in loss to Detroit

Nailor had four receptions for 76 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

After failing to register a target in a Week 5 win over the Jets, Nailor was active and second in the team in targets. He played on 44 of the offense's 60 snaps as he'll be involved when the team uses three-receiver sets. However, his production will likely be erratic as a distant third option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. His No. 3 receiver role could also be reduced if T.J. Hockenson is able to return from a knee injury Thursday against the Rams.