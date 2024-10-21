Jalen Reagor News: Gets bumped up

Reagor was elevated from the Chargers' practice squad to the active roster Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor has yet to play this season, but he did suit up 11 times for the Patriots last season, making seven catches on 23 targets for 138 yards, while also handling some return duties. The 25-year-old could see a considerable workload depending on who suits up for the Chargers. Aside from Quentin Johnston (ankle) who is doubtful, the team also has Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder) and Derius Davis (hamstring) listed as questionable from their receiving corps for MNF against the Cardinals.