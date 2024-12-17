Jalen Redmond Injury: In concussion protocol

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Redmond (concussion) is in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Redmond notched two tackles (one solo) while playing 41 percent of defensive snaps during Monday's 30-12 win over the Bears, but it appears that he sustained a concussion in the process. The rotational defensive lineman will now need to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol before being eligible to return to game action, making his status uncertain for Sunday's road matchup against Seattle.