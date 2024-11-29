Fantasy Football
Jalin Hyatt headshot

Jalin Hyatt News: Tallies two catches Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Hyatt recorded two catches on two targets for eight yards against the Cowboys in Thursday's Week 13 loss.

Hyatt, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson each finished with two catches for New York, and none of them had more than eight receiving yards. Only Malik Nabers, who posted eight catches on 13 targets for 69 yards, was able to put up substantial numbers among the team's wideout corps. Hyatt's paltry reception and yardage totals were his second-highest of the season, which highlights how unproductive he's been this year.

Jalin Hyatt
New York Giants
