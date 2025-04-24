Jalon Walker News: Chosen by Falcons 15th overall

The Falcons selected Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Walker (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) might be seen as a tweener between off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher from the edge, but the general belief is that the Georgia product can thrive in either or both capacities. Particularly with more unorthodox formations popping up across the league every year, there should be ways to get Walker in prime playmaking position even if it takes some novel approaches to get it done. It remains to be seen whether the Falcons cross-train Walker between the inside and outside linebacker positions, but that might be the plan given that they have some stopgap players at both positions as it is. Walker might therefore be at some risk of playing as a swing backup during his rookie year, but he should claim a three-down role in the Atlanta defense by 2026 at the latest.