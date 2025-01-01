Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Polk (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Polk appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the Patriots' Week 17 loss to the Chargers, despite logging 20 offensive snaps and failing to catch his only target. The 2024 second-round pick from Washington has seen his production drop significantly since Week 7, recording just two catches for nine yards and one touchdown over his last nine games. Regardless, Polk likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 18 matchup against the Bills.