Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Limited on practice estimate

Chase (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals are holding a walk-through Wednesday, but if they had actually practiced, Chase would have been limited by a shoulder issue. Added context regarding the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive no later than Thursday, but so far there's nothing to suggests that Chase is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Written By RotoWire Staff