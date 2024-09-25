Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Limited on practice estimate

Chase (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals are holding a walk-through Wednesday, but if they had actually practiced, Chase would have been limited by a shoulder issue. Added context regarding the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive no later than Thursday, but so far there's nothing to suggests that Chase is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers.