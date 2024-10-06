Ja'Marr Chase News: Another two-TD effort Sunday

Chase caught 10 of 12 targets for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens.

It was Chase's best single-game performance since he dropped a 15-192-3 line on the Cardinals in Week 5 of last season. The fourth-year wideout has found his groove after a sluggish start to the current campaign, catching 19 of 25 targets for 396 yards and five TDs over the last three games, and Chase isn't likely to slow down any time soon with the Bengals' defense playing so poorly and forcing Joe Burrow to air it out. Chase will look to get into the end zone again in Week 6 against the Giants.