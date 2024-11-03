Ja'Marr Chase News: Held in check by Raiders

Chase secured seven of 11 targets for 43 yards in the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Chase led the Bengals in receptions and targets but could do little with his opportunities, finishing with his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Chase has also uncharacteristically finished with 55 receiving yards or fewer in three straight contests, but he also has back-to-back 11-target tallies heading into a Week 10 road matchup Thursday night against a Ravens team he put up a season-best 10-193-2 line against in Week 5.