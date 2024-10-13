Ja'Marr Chase News: Modest showing against Giants

Chase recorded five receptions on six targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Chase entered the game on an impressive three-game tear, during which he combined to record 19 receptions for 396 yards and five scores. He found much less room to work against the Giants, who consistently got pressure on Joe Burrow, which led to a lackluster performance for the Bengals' entire passing offense. Despite the relative disappointment, Chase still managed an impressive 37-yard catch late in the third quarter to help his stat line.