Ja'Marr Chase News: Signs record-setting deal with CIN

Chase and the Bengals agreed on a four-year, $161 million contract extension with $112 million guaranteed Sunday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Chase has now officially gotten his massive deal, which makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. In total, Chase is now under contract for the next five years, earning $182.816 million per Schultz. The wide receiver has been nothing short of elite during his four-year career with the Bengals, most recently winning the NFL's "triple crown" in 2024, catching 127 of 175 targets for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. Additionally, teammate Tee Higgins and Cincinnati agreed on a four-year, $115 million deal Sunday, keeping both of Joe Burrow's top pass-catchers under contract for the foreseeable future.