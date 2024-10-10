James Cook Injury: Listed as non-participant

Cook (foot) didn't practice Thursday.

Cook did some work on a side field but was then held out of practice for a second straight day, leaving his availability for Monday's game against the Jets in doubt. He'll have two more chances to practice before the game, with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis positioned for more snaps and touches if Cook doesn't end up playing. Davis played only three snaps in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Houston, but he might be the lead runner if Cook is inactive, as Johnson mostly has been used on passing downs throughout this pro career.