James Cook

James Cook Injury: Missing practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 10:09am

Cook won't practice Wednesday due to foot and toe injuries, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Cook is banged up coming out of last week's loss to Houston and now falls into the day-to-day category ahead of Monday's game against the Jets. Look for added context regarding Cook's status to arrive no later than Thursday, when the Bills will post their first official Week 6 injury report. While Cook is sidelined for at least Wednesday's session, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis are next up for reps out of the backfield.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
