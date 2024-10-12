James Cook Injury: Trending toward playing Monday

Cook is expected to practice in limited fashion Saturday and is trending toward playing Monday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter seems plugged into this situation given the Bills technically haven't practiced yet Saturday. Cook was a DNP for both Thursday and Friday practices, so any upgrade seems to be a solid affirmation of the aforementioned report. Expect more confirmation to arrive in the coming days, but should Cook play, both Ty Johnson and Ray Davis would likely continue to operate as a backup platoon out of the backfield.