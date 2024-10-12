Fantasy Football
James Cook headshot

James Cook Injury: Trending toward playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 12, 2024 at 8:27am

Cook is expected to practice in limited fashion Saturday and is trending toward playing Monday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter seems plugged into this situation given the Bills technically haven't practiced yet Saturday. Cook was a DNP for both Thursday and Friday practices, so any upgrade seems to be a solid affirmation of the aforementioned report. Expect more confirmation to arrive in the coming days, but should Cook play, both Ty Johnson and Ray Davis would likely continue to operate as a backup platoon out of the backfield.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
