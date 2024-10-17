James Cook News: Practices fully Thursday

Cook (toe) practiced fully Thursday.

After being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, Cook worked fully a day later which sets the stage for him to reclaim his lead role in the Bills' backfield Sunday against the Titans. In his absence in this past Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets, Ray Davis -- who was limited by a calf injury Thursday -- carried 20 times for 97 yards and caught all three of his targets for 55 yards. If Davis is available this weekend, he'll be in line to revert to a complementary role in a Buffalo backfield that also includes Ty Johnson.