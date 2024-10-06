James Cook News: Season-high 82 rushing yards

Cook rushed 20 times for 82 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Houston.

Cook cut Buffalo's deficit to 20-10 with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and set season highs in both carries and rushing yards. His four rushing scores through five games in 2024 match Cook's career total through 33 regular-season games heading into this campaign. Cook will try to continue his scoring spree in Week 6 against the Jets on Monday Night Football.