James Proche headshot

James Proche News: Reverts to practice squad again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Proche reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Proche played five snaps on special teams in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, logging two punt returns for 30 yards and two fair catches. Given that Proche has now hit the three-game maximum for elevations to the active roster, the Browns will have to sign him to the 53-man roster to keep him playing on the team. The 28-year-old wide receiver and return specialist has caught three catches for 21 yards and amassed 163 punt-return yards this season in Cleveland.

James Proche
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
