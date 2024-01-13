Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend

The Cowboys' Cooper Rush (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice. If Rush were unable to serve as Dak Prescott 's backup against Green Bay, Trey Lance , who only served as the emergency third quarterback this season

The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles heading into Tampa Bay's final practice Saturday ahead of the wild-card matchup. Mayfield was able to play through the rib injury in Week 18, albeit not very effectively, in a 9-0 win over the Panthers, and there has been no indication as of Saturday morning that he won't be able to do the same versus Philadelphia. If there were to be a setback, Kyle Trask , who attempted only one pass all season, would be in line for a spot start in the wild-card matchup.

Even though the regular season has come to an end – and with it, standard fantasy leagues based on those games – there are a healthy number of postseason leagues and tournaments of various formats that get started Saturday afternoon when Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off. With that in mind, there's plenty of movement on the injury front to track, so let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

Even though the regular season has come to an end – and with it, standard fantasy leagues based on those games – there are a healthy number of postseason leagues and tournaments of various formats that get started Saturday afternoon when Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off. With that in mind, there's plenty of movement on the injury front to track, so let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles heading into Tampa Bay's final practice Saturday ahead of the wild-card matchup. Mayfield was able to play through the rib injury in Week 18, albeit not very effectively, in a 9-0 win over the Panthers, and there has been no indication as of Saturday morning that he won't be able to do the same versus Philadelphia. If there were to be a setback, Kyle Trask, who attempted only one pass all season, would be in line for a spot start in the wild-card matchup.

The Cowboys' Cooper Rush (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice. If Rush were unable to serve as Dak Prescott's backup against Green Bay, Trey Lance, who only served as the emergency third quarterback this season and never saw action, would be in line to slot into the No. 2 role versus Green Bay.

RUNNING BACKS

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs after a trio of limited practices this week. As per late-week beat writer reports, head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about Mostert's chances of suiting up following absences in each of Miami's last two regular-season games. If Mostert does indeed give it a go, it will lead to a role reduction for electric rookie De'Von Achane and an even bigger hit to the playing time of Jeff Wilson, but there could still be plenty of work for Achane if the icy temperatures and winter winds predicted at Arrowhead Stadium lead to more of a focus on the ground attack.

The Packers' AJ Dillon (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In Dillon's absence, Patrick Taylor is expected to continue serving as Aaron Jones' primary backup, while Jones himself could be in line for an elevated workload and more goal-line opportunities sans Dillon.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after putting in a full week of practice following a Week 18 absence due to a shoulder injury. Pachecho's return should restore the customary pecking order in Kansas City's backfield, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire serving as the No. 2 back despite La'Mical Perine's strong Week 18 performance in extended action.

The Eagles' D'Andre Swift (illness) is off the injury report heading into Philadelphia's final practice Saturday ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers, following a Week 18 absence due to an illness. Swift has been able to practice fully both Thursday and Friday, meaning he should slot back into his usual lead back role versus Tampa Bay.

The Browns' Pierre Strong (back) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans but was able to finish the week with two limited practices following a missed Tuesday session. Even if Strong suits up versus Houston, Kareem Hunt is expected to get the overwhelming majority of rushing work not afforded to Jerome Ford. If Strong does sit out, James Proche is likely to assume his kickoff return duties.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late-week beat writer reports, head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about the talented wideout's chances of suiting up versus Kansas City. However, if Waddle were to have a setback, it would lead to even more volume than usual for Tyreek Hill in his return to Arrowhead Stadium, while once again also creating opportunities for the likes of Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen.

The Browns' Amari Cooper is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a heel injury. Cooper, who set a new franchise record when he racked up 265 yards on 11 receptions, including a pair of touchdown grabs, versus Houston in Week 16, will slide back into his customary No. 1 role for the wild-card matchup.

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (knee) has been downgraded to out from questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers ahead of Philadelphia's final practice Saturday. Despite the fact Brown missed practice both Thursday and Friday, early Saturday morning reports indicate he could play in the divisional round if the Eagles are able to advance. His absence against Tampa Bay will make the returning DeVonta Smith the top wideout target, while veteran Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins will slot in for complementary snaps alongside him. Tight end Dallas Goedert should also see a notable bump in the short- and mid-range passes Brown typically sees come his way.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after already putting in two full practices Thursday and Friday following a Week 18 absence due to an ankle injury. Smith's return is even more critical now that A.J. Brown has been ruled out due to the knee sprain he suffered in Week 18 against the Giants, a development that should lead to an appreciable bump in targets for the former.

The Chiefs' Rashee Rice is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a hamstring injury. Rice will slot back into his customary No. 1 role versus a Miami team he caught a touchdown against back in Week 9 during the Frankfurt, Germany meeting between the teams.

The Texans' Noah Brown (back) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns after only managing a limited Thursday practice this week. If Brown is forced to sit out, Robert Woods (hip) would be in line to slot into the No. 2 role should he be able to play through his questionable designation, while John Metchie would take on those duties if Woods was also declared inactive.

The Bills' Gabe Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, speedy Khalil Shakir is in line to serve as the No. 2 receiver and primary deep threat, although veteran Trent Sherfield would also be set for a larger role. However, the passing game – and especially the downfield targets that Shakir thrives with – could take a back seat Sunday, given the winter storm expected to impact Buffalo over the weekend that could include winds of up to 65 mph according to latest forecasts.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Watson sits out a sixth straight game, Romeo Doubs should remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who have both thrived in Watson's frequent absences, would continue to play significant roles.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Toney sits out again, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and Mecole Hardman would have a chance for more opportunities.

The Texans' Robert Woods (hip) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Tuesday session. If Woods sits out, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson would be in line for bigger roles behind Nico Collins.

The Lions' Jameson Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Rams after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to an ankle injury and illness. Williams' return should see him slot back into his usual No. 2 role and resume his duties as Detroit's primary deep threat.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Donovan Peoples-Jones could assume the No. 4 receiver role and punt return duties.

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) is out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell, who caught two touchdowns in the Week 18 loss to the Browns with Amari Cooper resting a heel injury and Elijah Moore playing only six snaps, will move into the No. 3 receiver role.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a full practice Thursday following a Week 18 absence due to a knee injury. Goodwin will slot into a No. 4 receiver role versus Houston.

The Chiefs' Justyn Ross (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with two limited practices after missing Tuesday's session.

TIGHT ENDS

The Lions' Sam LaPorta (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams but managed to work his way back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. LaPorta's progress seemingly puts the rookie on track to play versus Los Angeles despite having just suffered the injury in Week 18, but if he were unable to suit up, Brock Wright would be in line to serve as the top tight end for Detroit with James Mitchell (hand) already ruled out. A LaPorta absence would also open up additional targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. If Higbee is forced to sit out, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins would serve as the top tight ends versus Detroit.

The Lions' James Mitchell (hand) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice following a limited session Thursday. His absence will make the returning Brock Wright the No. 2 tight end, at minimum, versus Los Angeles.

The Lions' Brock Wright is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Rams after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a hip injury. Wright will slot into the No. 2 tight end role at minimum with James Mitchell (hand) unavailable, and he could even move all the way to the top of the depth chart if Sam LaPorta (knee) is unable to play through his questionable tag.

KICKERS

The Browns' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) remains out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Riley Patterson will continue to serve as Cleveland's placekicker versus Houston in the wild-card matchup.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (foot) is out for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Bills' Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (knee) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans.

The Browns' Greg Newsome is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after a Week 18 absence due to a knee injury.

The Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after a Week 18 absence due to a calf injury.

The Eagles' Darius Slay is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after a four-game absence due to a knee injury.

Safeties

The Eagles' Reed Blankenship (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins' DeShon Elliott (calf) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Rams' Jordan Fuller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a knee injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns.

The Browns' Myles Garrett is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after missing Week 18 due to a shoulder injury.

The Texans' Jonathan Greenard (ankle) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns.

Linebackers

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

The Dolphins' Jerome Baker (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

The Bills' Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steeers.