Jared Goff News: Guides Detroit to No. 1 seed

Goff completed 27 of 33 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Minnesota's buzzing defense made things difficult for Goff, but he maintained a high completion percentage and put Detroit's offense in manageable situations. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the way with four total touchdowns, including a 10-yard pass from Goff, and the defense stepped up to secure the top seed in the NFC for the Lions. Detroit will have a home game in the NFC divisional round following a bye. Goff finishes the regular season with 4,629 passing yards and a 37:12 TD:INT.