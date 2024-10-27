Jared Goff News: Only 15 attempts

Goff completed 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans. He added one rush for one yard.

The Lions' defense and special teams set up the offense with short fields several times early in the game. Goff took advantage with touchdown passes of eight and one yards, but his yardage was limited as a result. He tallied his third passing score midway through the third quarter but did not play at all in the fourth quarter of the blowout win. It's difficult to find fault with the performance, but game script limited Goff's output for fantasy purposes.