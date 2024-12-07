Jaret Patterson News: Elevated by Bolts for Week 14
The Chargers elevated Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Patterson signed with the Chargers' practice squad in early September after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. It's his first elevation of the 2024 campaign, though he'll likely be restricted to a special teams role as the Chargers already have Gus Edwards, Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins in the backfield. Patterson last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Commanders, and across three games he turned 17 carries into 78 yards.
