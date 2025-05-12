Dynasty Watch: Top UDFA Signings After the 2025 NFL Draft

This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.

There's an annual mad rush at the end of the NFL Draft to sign the best remaining players. The amount of money handed out to these players increases each year, to the point that some are getting better contracts — and arguably better opportunities — than many of the players drafted in Rounds 6 and 7. A couple of UDFAs received $300,000 guaranteed this year, and around 30 others got at least $200,000.

Below I'll look at some of the players that have a chance to eventually make a dent in fantasy, i.e., the most interesting QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs from the 2025 UDFA class. It's inevitable that some will never play in an NFL regular-season game, but at least one or two should manage to carve out nice careers.

Running backs, in particular, are worth keeping an eye on, as that's the position with a solid track record of UDFAs emerging as fantasy contributors. This also happened to be a strong draft class for RBs, which means some of the guys that weren't picked might've been Day 3 selections in other years.

Quarterbacks

QB Max Brosmer - $246,000 guaranteed

Brosmer had two prolific seasons at FCS New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota for 2024 and starting 12 games for the Golden Gophers. He completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards, with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding five rushing scores despite having minus-34 rushing yards. A 4.79 40 all but confirmed Brosmer won't be a dual threat in the NFL, but he nonetheless got the largest guarantee among this year's UDFA quarterbacks, with the Vikings dishing out nearly $250k to keep him in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. While a spot on the practice squad is his most likely outcome, Brosmer did well to land with a team that has only J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell and Brett Rypien ahead of him, not to mention the Vikings' excellent head coach and equally excellent collection of offensive talent.

QB Brady Cook - no contract details reported

Cook was a three-year starter and four-year contributor at Missouri, where he completed 65.9 percent of passes for 7.9 YPA, with 50 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Those are game-manager numbers more so than playmaker stats, but he added 1,262 yards and 21 TDs on the ground, and then confirmed his athleticism at the 2025 Combine with a 4.59 40, 37-inch vertical and 128-inch broad jump. Scouts say Cook also has NFL-caliber arm strength, but without the decision-making and anticipation to make the most of it. His landing spot in New York is about the best one could hope for in terms of earning a QB3 job immediately and eventually getting a shot to start.

Running Backs

RB Donovan Edwards - $170,000 guaranteed

A four-star recruit who had offers from Alabama and Georgia, among others, Edwards was a four-year contributor at Michigan but never got more than 140 carries in a season. He had TD runs of 41 and 46 yards in the CFP Championship win over Washington, but it was Kalel Mullings (a 2025 sixth-round pick for TEN) who ended up replacing Blake Corum (2024 third-rounder for LAR) as Michigan's lead back in 2024.

Edwards got plenty of playing time on passing downs, recording 86 receptions during his Michigan career, and he then ran a 4.44 40 at the 2025 Combine (at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds). Running back is one of the few positions where the Jets look to be in good shape, but 2024 draft picks Braelon Allen (fourth round) and Isaiah Davis (fifth round) are hardly infallible. Edwards is faster than both of them, and he might also be better at pass-blocking and receiving. It's unclear, however, if Edwards has the vision and agility to make it as an NFL running back.

RB Nathan Carter - $171,000 guaranteed

Carter is your classic workout warrior, getting a nice chunk of change from the Falcons despite his mediocre college career at UConn and Michigan State. He averaged 4.6 YPC on 491 carries, never reaching even 800 rushing yards or 200 receiving yards in a season and scoring just 14 total TDs. Carter wasn't invited to the 2025 Combine but starred at Michigan's Pro Day, putting up a 4.37 40, 40-inch vertical jump, 128-inch broad jump and 23 bench-press reps at 5-9, 200. The Falcons have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier locked in as their top two RBs, but with no clear favorite for the No. 3 job. Carter will compete with Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington and Elijah Dotson this summer.

RB Amar Johnson - no contract details

Stuck behind future NFL draft picks Pierre Strong and Isaiah Davis for most of his college career, Johnson finally became South Dakota State's lead back in 2024 and responded with 1,222 rushing yards, 233 receiving yards and 15 TDs. He was then timed between 4.39 and 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, which is especially impressive for a back listed at 5-9, 205. Johnson did well to land in Green Bay, where the RB depth chart is completely unsettled behind lead dog Josh Jacobs.

RB Raheim Sanders - no contract details

Sanders looked like a legit NFL prospect after he ran for 578 yards in 2021 as a true freshman at Arkansas and then exploded for a 222-1,443-10 rushing line in 2022 (6.5 YPC, plus 28-271-2 receiving). But he averaged just 3.4 YPC on 62 carries during a six-game, injury-plagued 2023, and he was ordinary in 2024 (4.8 YPC on 184 carries) after transferring to South Carolina. Sanders did have 13 TDs and 316 receiving yards during that final season, and he ran a 4.46 40 at the 2025 Combine at 6-0, 217.

Furthermore, he did well to land in Los Angeles, where the No. 3 RB job is up for grabs between Sanders, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson. I'd still bet on Vidal's profile over Sanders', but the Chargers won't necessarily agree.

RB Lan Larison - $175,000 guaranteed

Larison is an FCS prospect (UC Davis) who ran a 4.60 40 at 5-11, 209, yet his $175k contract guarantee is the largest reported so far among the undrafted RBs in this class. He's getting that money because he caught 62 passes for 874 yards and six TDs last season, on top of a 284-1,465-17 rushing line.

Larison's skin color, landing spot and passing-down skills mean Danny Woodhead comparisons are inevitable if he finds any degree of success, but they're not actually similar players — Woodhead reportedly ran a 4.38 40 at his 2008 pro day at 5-8, 197. Larison lacks Woodhead's speed and agility, which means he'll need to do more blocking and less receiving in order to make it in the NFL as a passing-down back. There's also the matter of New England having three capable passing-down guys ahead of Larison: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson.

RB Montrell Johnson - no contract details

Johnson, like Edwards, is a four-year contributor who never sniffed 200 carries in a season. Johnson nonetheless finished his college career with 3,089 rushing yards (5.4 YPC) and 33 touchdowns, adding a 61-411-2 receiving line while splitting carries with Trevor Etienne and Jadan Baugh at Florida. Johnson was a power back for Florida, although he ran a 4.41 40 at 5-11, 212. The Eagles may want him to bulk up some even if it means losing a half step. Either way, the major doubts pertain to his vision, acceleration and agility, not size/speed/power.

Playing with Jalen Hurts seems like a best-case scenario for Johnson, potentially allowing him to develop as a Gus Edwards-type player who only needs to master a few different run concepts. Philadelphia also offers a favorable depth chart, with Will Shipley and AJ Dillon primed to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Saquon Barkley.

RB Tre Stewart - $150,000 guaranteed

Stewart could maybe be described as the poorest man's Bucky Irving, with terrible athletic testing but good natural running instincts. One key difference, among many, is that Stewart's big numbers came at FCS Jacksonville State rather than Oregon, and for only one season after starring at DII Limestone University. The Vikings apparently saw enough to warrant $150k guaranteed, but I still can't get excited about a small-school prospect who posted a 4.50 40 (pro day) and 114-inch broad jump at 5-9, 192.

Wide Receivers

WR Xavier Restrepo - no contract details

Restrepo had Day 2 hype, at least in the media, before a 4.8 40 at his pro day completely tanked his draft stock. While NFL teams may be correct that he's not fast enough to cut in the pros, I doubt Restrepo is actually 4.8-level slow. He claims he was regularly running in the 4.53-4.58 range but then felt some tightness in his right hamstring prior to his pro day. He ran anyway, and went undrafted.

A time in the 4.55 range might've made him a Day 3 pick and reasonable slot prospect, considering he topped 1,000 yards in both of his final two seasons at Miami. Also note that Restrepo has an unusually dense build for a WR at 5-10, 209, giving him more leeway to succeed without speed. Last but not least, he landed with a team that has terrible WRs and just spent the No. 1 overall pick on his college QB. Restrepo still has every chance to become a quality slot man in the NFL.

WR Isaiah Bond - unsigned

Bond remains unsigned a few weeks after the draft, presumably due to a sexual assault allegation. That may also explain why he went undrafted, although his draft stock tumbled long before the accusation. Bond was a top-100 recruit in 2022 and seemingly had a shot to be a first-round pick after he put up 48-668-4 for Alabama in 2023, but he failed to take the next step in 2024 after transferring to Texas, posting a 34-540-5 receiving line in 14 games.

And while a 4.39 40 at the combine is impressive by most standards, it was disappointing after Bond claimed he'd break Xavier Worthy's record (4.21). There are a lot of negatives here, but it's still probably fair to say that Bond is the most athletically gifted among the 2025 UDFA wide receivers... and he just turned 21 in March.

WR Isaiah Neyor - no contract details

Neyor had a lengthy and chaotic college career, starting with a redshirt year at Wyoming in 2019. He caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 TDs for the Cowboys in 2021, which allowed him to transfer to Texas, where he promptly suffered an ACL tear and played one game in two years. Neyor transferred again for 2024 and put up a 34-455-5 receiving line at Nebraska, getting him back on the map as a low-end prospect.

The one benefit of a six-year collegiate journey is that he had plenty of time to work out. Neyor strutted his stuff at the 2025 Combine, posting a 4.40 40, 38-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump at 6-4, 218. The downside, apart from his lack of collegiate production, is that Neyor will turn 24 this summer and has the usual fluidity concerns that accompany WRs his size.

WR Nick Nash - $150,000 guaranteed

Nash is another guy who had a six-year college journey, only in his case it was due to a position change, after he completed just 56.1 percent of his passes for SJSU from 2019 to 2021. He re-emerged in 2023 as a WR with a 48-728-8 receiving line, followed by a 104-1,382-16 explosion in 2024. Unfortunately, Nash will turn 26 this summer and failed to impress during pre-draft workouts, posting a 4.57 40, 34-inch vertical and 123-inch broad jump at 6-3, 203.

The good news is that he signed in Atlanta, where the WR depth chart is weak behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Incumbent No. 3 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was one of the worst full-time starters in the NFL last year, so the Falcons would be wise to consider a bigger player in the slot — someone like Nash or journeyman KhaDarel Hodge.

WR Andrew Armstrong - no contract details

Armstrong is a tall, thin prospect (6-4, 202) whose 40 time (4.51) wasn't good enough for his frame. On the other hand, he did reasonably well with his other athletic testing, including a 37.5-inch vertical and 124-inch broad jump. Armstrong spent two years at Arkansas after a 1,000-yard campaign in the FCS in 2022, ultimately closing out his career with a 1,000-yard season in the SEC in 2024 (78-1,140-1). He also had strong numbers in 2023 — a 56-764-5 receiving line in 12 games. Armstrong's profile generally looks to be that of a Round 6-7 pick more so than an undrafted player.

WR Jackson Meeks - $200,000 guaranteed

A three-star recruit, Meeks won two titles in three seasons at Georgia but caught just 10 passes in the process. He then transferred in 2024 to Syracuse, where he caught 78 passes for a team-high 1,021 yards and seven TDs. A 4.65 40 at his pro day killed Meeks' chances of getting drafted, but he at least ran the lousy time at a heavy weight (6-2, 213). The Lions gave him a nice chunk of money even though his athletic testing was sub-NFL level. Meeks likely needs to use his physicality on special teams coverage units to make a dent in the pros.

WR Da'Quan Felton - $264,000 guaranteed

WR Bryson Green - $264,000 guaranteed

I don't know why these two got the most guaranteed money among UDFA wide receivers, but since they did, I figured I'd mention them. Both are big WRs who failed to break 4.5 in the 40-yard and never put up huge numbers in college, so the money might be related to hopes for special teams value. To be fair, neither Felton nor Green played in offenses that accentuated their talents; especially in 2024 when Virginia Tech (Felton) and Wisconsin (Green) stunk it up and couldn't pass the ball.

Tight Ends

TE Jake Briningstool - $264,000 guaranteed

Briningstool was a three-year starter at Clemson, where he progressed from 285 yards in 2022 to 498 yards in 2023 to 530 yards in 2024, also increasing his TD count each year (4>5>7). The issue is his thin frame (6-6, 241) by TE standards, compounded by subpar athletic testing (4.75 40, 31-inch vertical, 115-inch broad jump). Briningstool probably isn't athletic enough to make it in the NFL, but Kansas City will pay more than $250k to find out. Travis Kelce is nearing the end of the line, and Noah Gray doesn't have any guaranteed money in his contract beyond 2025.

TE Jalin Conyers - $115,000 guaranteed

At 6-4, 260, Conyers looks like a pure blocking tight end, but he had three seasons at ASU and Texas Tech with 30-38 catches and 320-422 yards. His 4.74 40 wasn't great by general TE standards, but it's impressive for a 260-pounder, and Conyers also had strong weight-adjusted numbers in other drills (35.5-inch vertical, 121-inch broad jump, 6.94-second cone drills). The Dolphins don't have any other TEs with real pass-catching potential beyond starter Jonnu Smith.

TE Benjamin Yurosek - $254,000 guaranteed

Yurosek had 658 yards in 2021 as a sophomore at Stanford, followed by 684 yards in 18 games over the next two seasons combined. He caught just 15 passes for 185 yards after transferring to Georgia for 2024, sharing snaps with top recruit Lawson Luckie. Yurosek did well at his pro day with a 4.64 40 at 6-4, 245, but it wasn't quite enough to get drafted.