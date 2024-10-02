Jason Myers News: Misses lone field-goal attempt

Myers missed his only field-goal attempt but made all three of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 29-42 loss to the Lions.

Head coach Mike MacDonald trotted Myers out to try a 62-yard field goal right before halftime, but the 33-year-old kicker came up short. Myers has now converted on six of his eight field-goal attempts and made all 10 of his extra-point tries through the Seahawks' first four contests. Expect the 10th-year pro to continue being a reliable kicker as the season progresses.