Jauan Jennings Injury: Expected back after bye

Speaking Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (hip) is expected to return following San Francisco's Week 9 bye, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings missed Weeks 7 and 8 with the hip issue, and the team could really use him with Brandon Aiyuk (knee, IR) done for the season, Chris Conley (hamstring) week-to-week and Deebo Samuel coming off pneumonia and now dealing with oblique and rib strains. Once back, Jennings is expected to take on a full-time role for the remainder of the season and should be considered a fantasy starter in that time.