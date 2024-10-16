Jauan Jennings Injury: Missing practice with hip injury

Jennings has a hip injury and won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's a new concern for San Francisco's No. 3 receiver, coming off a 3-27-0 receiving line (five target) in the 36-24 win over Seattle last Thursday. Jennings has just seven catches for 128 yards in three games since his 11-175-3 explosion Week 3 against the Rams, operating as the fourth option in San Francisco's passing game ever since Deebo Samuel and George Kittle returned from their respective injuries.