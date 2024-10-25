Jauan Jennings Injury: Missing second straight game

Jennings (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings will be sidelined for a second game in a row after he continued to miss practice time this week while tending to a hip injury. With a bye on tap Week 9 to provide him with additional healing time, Jennings should have a good chance at being ready to go when the 49ers return to action Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks with the hip when he eventually returns to practice. Once healthy, Jennings should be in store for a regular starting role for the rest of the campaign after the 49ers placed Brandon Aiyuk (knee) on injured reserve this week with season-ending ACL and MCL tears.