Jauan Jennings Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The state of the 49ers' receiving corps is such that Jennings will be welcomed back with open arms once he gets past the hip injury that sidelined him Week 7. After this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that he hoped Jennings would be back this week, but his lack of activity Wednesday isn't a great sign. Fortunately for Jennings, he'll have sessions Thursday and Friday to put himself on a path to suiting up Sunday against the Cowboys. If he's available, he could serve as San Francisco's top WR considering Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out of the season and Deebo Samuel is recovering from a bout with pneumonia.