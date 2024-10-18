Jauan Jennings Injury: Ruled out for Week 7

Jennings (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings didn't practice at all this week, leaving the 49ers with Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and rookies Jacob Cowing and Ricky Pearsall (chest) as the WR choices behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (wrist). While Pearsall's status as a first-round pick makes him the one with the most long-term fantasy interest, he may not have much of a role after spending the first six weeks of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list due to injuries sustained in a shooting. Conley is the favorite to get the most snaps, although it's far from a sure thing. Jennings' next chance to play is a Week 8 game against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 27.