Jauan Jennings Injury: Still not practicing

Jennings (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings has yet to log any on-field work since he showed up on the 49ers' injury report last Wednesday with a hip issue. Meanwhile, the top of the 49ers' receiving corps is compromised, with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season and Deebo Samuel (wrist) in recovery mode from pneumonia. Samuel was able to log a limited practice Thursday, so he seemingly has a better chance than Jennings to be available Sunday against the Cowboys.