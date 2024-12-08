Jauan Jennings News: Breakout continues with two TDs

Jennings finished with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 90 yards and a pair of scores in Sunday's 38-13 rout over the Bears.

George Kittle led the 49ers in receiving yards (151) Sunday while Jennings took top honors in catches, targets and receiving touchdowns. The 27-year-old wideout continues to excel in a starting role for a San Francisco team that has lost several key players over the course of the season. Jennings is having a breakout season with a career-best line of 57-774-6 through 11 contests. He will attempt to build on those numbers in a potential high-scoring affair against the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.