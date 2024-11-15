Fantasy Football
Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Jennings (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report, Jennings was at least a limited participant in each practice and apparently will be fine for Sunday's game. He led the 49ers in targets (11) and receiving yards (93) during last week's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay, handling 90 percent snap share and 92 percent route share after missing the previous two games with a hip injury.

Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
