Jauan Jennings News: Cleared to play

Jennings (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report, Jennings was at least a limited participant in each practice and apparently will be fine for Sunday's game. He led the 49ers in targets (11) and receiving yards (93) during last week's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay, handling 90 percent snap share and 92 percent route share after missing the previous two games with a hip injury.