Jauan Jennings News: Gains 27 yards on TNF

Jennings had three receptions (five targets) for 27 yards in Thursday's 36-24 win over Seattle.

Jennings saw the field for nearly half (49 percent) of San Francisco's offensive plays Thursday, a number which has mirrored his snap count this season aside from his standout performance against the Rams back in Week 3. Since that three-score game, the veteran slot man has produced just seven catches for 128 yards with no trips to the end zone over his last three contests. Jennings remains an option for those in deeper formats when the 49ers host the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20.