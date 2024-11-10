Jauan Jennings News: Leading receiver Sunday

Jennings (hip) finished with seven receptions (11 targets) for 93 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Jennings returned from a two-game absence (three weeks including the bye) and wound up leading the 49ers in receiving yards. The veteran slot man was also elevated to No. 2 on the depth chart following Brandon Aiyuk's (knee) season-ending injury, which occurred in the same contest Jennings suffered his hip injury. With good health and a larger role on offense, Jennings is looking like a hot pickup in fantasy for the second time this campaign. The 26-year-old can be considered a strong flex option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Seattle.