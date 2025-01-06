Jauan Jennings News: Leads team with 10 targets

Jennings finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 47-24 loss to Arizona.

Jennings took over as the 49ers' No. 1 option with Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old had a career year in 2024, setting new highs in receptions (77), yards (975) and touchdowns (six) while primarily filling in for Brandon Aiyuk (knee) mid-season. Jennings will now enter the second year of a two-year contract reconstruction, with the possibility of continuing his elevated role for the 49ers in 2025.