Javon Bullard News: Ready to rock

Bullard (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard was sidelined for two weeks late in the season due to an ankle injury, but he played through the issue in Green Bay's last two regular-season games, recording 16 total tackles across 120 defensive snaps. His availability for the wild-card round was in question after logging a week of limited practice sessions; however, it now appears he'll continue to play through the injury. Expect the 2024 second-round pick from Georgia to serve as Green Bay's top slot defender Sunday.