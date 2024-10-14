Javontae Jean-Baptiste Injury: Sustains right ankle injury

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Jean-Baptiste sustained a right ankle injury in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame played 33 total snaps (27 defensive and six on special teams) and recorded two total tackles in Sunday's loss, but it appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. Jean-Baptiste's practice participation throughout the week will provide the best indication on whether the rookie can suit up in Week 7, when the Commanders host the Panthers.