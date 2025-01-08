Javonte Williams News: Eight total touches against Chiefs
Williams rushed five times for 28 yards and caught three of four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.
Williams played a minimal role in the Broncos ground attack Sunday, attempting just five rushes while fellow running backs Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime handling 16 and 12 carries, respectively. With just a 23 percent snap share, the 24-year-old Williams remained in his depth role and should continue to do so when the Broncos visit the Bills in the wild card round of the playoffs.
