Javonte Williams News: Modest numbers in platoon role

Williams rushed six times for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Williams continued his late-season slump, which has seen him exceed 25 total yards only once in his last five games. Jaleel McLaughlin led Denver's running backs with seven carries for 21 yards prior to exiting due to a quadriceps injury, and quarterback Bo Nix finished as the team's leading rusher with eight rushing attempts for 23 yards. There could be more opportunities available for Williams if McLaughlin's unable to suit up against the Chargers on Thursday, though rookie Audric Estime could also see more touches.