Javonte Williams News: Nets four yards on 10 touches

Williams rushed eight times for a loss of two yards while catching two of four targets for six receiving yards in Sunday's 29-19 win over Las Vegas.

Williams squandered opportunity after opportunity while the Broncos played with a lead for most of the second half. The 2021 second-round pick only finished with a positive fantasy score by gaining six yards as a receiver. Jaleel McLaughlin wound up leading the Broncos with 44 rushing yards off of one less carry than the starter. Williams continues to underwhelm as Denver's lead rusher, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him lose carries to more productive backups as the season progresses following yet another dud. For now, Williams figures to remain an option for those in deeper leagues for next Monday's tilt against the Browns.