Javonte Williams News: Non-factor in loss

Williams failed to record a single carry and caught both of his targets for zero yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Williams was not involved in the Broncos' rushing attack Saturday, marking the first time this season in which he did not have at least one rushing attempt in a contest. Despite leading Denver's running back group with 22 offensive snaps, the veteran was unable to get involved. Instead, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime handled 10 and nine carries, respectively. Williams is continuing to prove that he is not a reliable fantasy option, which should be how fantasy managers view him heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs.