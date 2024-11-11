Javonte Williams News: One carry in loss

Williams rushed once for one yard and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Williams had an extremely quiet Sunday against Kansas City, as the fourth-year running back took a clear backseat to rookie Audric Estime as a rusher. While Williams carried the ball just once and played just 17 of the Broncos' 58 offensive snaps, Estime was relied upon heavily with 14 carries in the contest across his 26 snaps. It appears head coach Sean Payton's recent remarks about Estime taking on a bigger workload were more than just coachspeak, so if the rookie continues to pace the backfield in opportunities, Williams' days as a consistent fantasy contributor are likely in jeopardy. The 24-year-old will have his next opportunity to bounce back when the Broncos host the Falcons in Week 11.