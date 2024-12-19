Fantasy Football
Javonte Williams News: Surprise leader in targets Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 9:43pm

Williams rushed four times for 24 yards and brought in seven of 11 targets for 29 yards in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Williams saw rookie Audric Estime outpace him carries by five overall, but the former was the surprise leader in targets for the Broncos on the night. The surprising amount of attention Williams commanded from Bo Nix as a receiver led to the running back tying the second-highest single-game catch total of his career. However, Williams has now logged single-digit carries in six consecutive games, leaving his value primarily to PPR formats despite a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28.

