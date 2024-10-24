Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels Injury: Absent from practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Daniels (ribs) is not present for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels is missing a second consecutive due to a ribs injury sustained Week 7, with Adam Schefter of ESPN noting that the Commanders plan for the rookie No. 2 overall pick to attempt to handle some reps Friday. Washington hasn't yet officially made a decision on whether Daniels will suit up for Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Bears and rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, but if he can't gain clearance for Week 8, Marcus Mariota will be in line to draw the start.

Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
