Jayden Daniels Injury: Absent from practice Thursday

Daniels (ribs) is not present for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels is missing a second consecutive due to a ribs injury sustained Week 7, with Adam Schefter of ESPN noting that the Commanders plan for the rookie No. 2 overall pick to attempt to handle some reps Friday. Washington hasn't yet officially made a decision on whether Daniels will suit up for Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Bears and rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, but if he can't gain clearance for Week 8, Marcus Mariota will be in line to draw the start.