Jayden Daniels Injury: Confirmation on status to arrive soon

Daniels (ribs) remains listed as questionable but will meet with team officials roughly around 12:45 p.m. ET before the Commanders confirm definitively whether or not he'll play Sunday against the Bears, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

All reports in the past 24 hours regarding Daniels have been positive in the run-up to the Commanders' 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming team officials are comfortable with Daniels' health coming out of his upcoming meeting, he should get the Week 8 starting nod over Marcus Mariota.