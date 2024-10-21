Jayden Daniels Injury: Considered week-to-week

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Daniels (ribs) is considered week-to-week, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Commanders are "hopeful" Daniels will be able to play next Sunday against the Bears, in a matchup that would pit Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks Caleb Williams and Daniels head to head. Quinn confirmed Daniels injured his ribs on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage against Carolina on Sunday, a 46-yard run by the rookie quarterback. Daniels ended up playing 10 total offensive snaps before leaving the contest, giving way to Marcus Mariota the rest of the way in the 40-7 blowout win. It sounds like Daniels has avoided a serious injury, but there's a possibility he does miss more game action moving forward.