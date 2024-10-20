Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels Injury: Has rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Daniels suffered a rib injury during Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels was clutching at his midsection for most of the Commanders' first possession following a 46-yard run. He then visited the sideline tent and threw some passes once he emerged from the evaluation, but he wasn't able to reenter the contest, instead going to the locker room for X-rays, per the CBS broadcast. Marcus Mariota took over Washington's offense upon Daniels' departure.

Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
