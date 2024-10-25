Jayden Daniels Injury: Not spotted at Friday's practice

Daniels (ribs) is not present at the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels appears to be missing a third straight practice after a ribs injury forced him out of Washington's win over the Panthers in Week 7 after the team's first possession. If Friday's official injury report confirms an absence for Daniels, it will signal the rookie No. 2 overall pick likely sitting out Sunday's contest against Chicago. Marcus Mariota will be in line to start against the Bears if Daniels can't go, with Jeff Driskel and practice squad man Sam Hartman available as depth options.